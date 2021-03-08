Entertainment of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Music and tourism brought me to Ghana – American Songwriter

Brittani Youman is a musician

International Singer cum songwriter, Brittani Youman popularly known as HONE7 has told Amansan Krakye of Kastle FM that she came to Ghana because of music and tourism.



Responding to a question on the Kastle Entertainment show as to why she came to Ghana and also paid a visit to the Cape Coast Castle, HONE7 said she came to experience what her ancestors were subjected to.



“Music was the big reason why I came to Ghana and also the Cape Coast Castle especially looking at the history it carries, it is part of the big reason why I’m in the country,” she said.



She added “I do believe my ancestors too came from the port so it was necessary for me to be back, to come over and visit the castle and have the experience of my ancestors.



“It’s really a very beautiful experience in Ghana and I’m happy that I came to see for myself the Cape Coast Castle,” she told the host in Cape Coast.



The “War Cry” hitmaker, HONE7 was inspired at the young age of 8 to do music by her rapper/DJ uncle, Christopher Youman, also known as Intellect, and since then, she has taken her music career to the next level.