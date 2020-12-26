Music of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Muse Africa’s Bangers of the Year countdown premieres exclusively on Pure FM, Empire FM

BOTY commences on Saturday, December 26, 2020

Muse Africa today announced three leading radio stations as partners for ‘Bangers of the Year 2020’ – its multi-platform music initiative to celebrate the songs that dominated the Ghanaian radio landscape for the year 2020.



Starting today, an immersive 2-hour show will be broadcast exclusively on Asaase Radio 99.5 in Accra, Pure 95.7 FM in Kumasi, and on Empire 102.7 FM in Takoradi over five consecutive days till December 30.



This will be followed by a TV special on the same day to climax the series.



Hosted by Antoine Mensah, Bangers of the Year will feature tastemakers and stakeholders in the Ghanaian music space, sharing their hot takes on the songs and artists who made the charts.



Muse Bangers of the Year 2020 seeks to reiterate the power and relevance of radio platforms in shaping the taste of consumers and amplification the works of music talents.



“We are excited to partner with Muse Africa on the Bangers of the Year 2020 initiative. We believe that as a full-blown music station we owe it to our listeners to provide statistics of their favourite songs and this partnership helps us do exactly that,” remarked DJ Slim, Programmes Manager of Pure FM.



Muse Bangers of the Year 2020 focuses on songs released between January and November 2020. The data size covered over 8, 000 songs that have been tagged and tracked by the artificial intelligence platform built by Ghud Music covering several genres.







All 100 songs accompanied with compelling analytics will be unveiled across Muse Africa platforms: museafrica.com, @MuseAfrica on Facebook, @MuseAfricanew on Twitter, and Instagram.







Bangers of the Year is an extension of Muse Bangers of the Quarter – a system that tracks song releases every quarter and allows fans to have a direct say in which songs are popular. Previous winners for the quarterly executions include Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kofi Mole, J. Derobie, Eshun, Camidoh, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, and Shatta Wale.





