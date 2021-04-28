Multipurpose studio for movies and music to be established next year - Tourism Minister promises

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of plans to make Ghana a movie hub, Tourism Minister, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has announced his ministry’s intention to collaborate with the private sector to establish a multipurpose studio for movie and music production in the country.



Dr Awal furthered that when this dream comes into fruition, the creative arts industry will produce 200 Ghanaian movies every year.



Also, a total of 40,000 jobs would be created annually when the multipurpose studio is built.



This, he said is to make the creative arts sector more attractive and competitive on the global market.



Speaking at the launch of the first Presidential Film Pitch Series in Accra Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the sector minister said, “ We are working very hard with the private sector to build multipurpose studios in this country. By the end of next year God willing, we will have a big multipurpose studio to produce movies and music."



“The president has asked us that we should do all that we can to ensure that this sector is not only competitive in Ghana but globally and I want to urge everybody to support us in our drive to create a sector that will create jobs for young people and contribute to the GDP,” he added.



About the Presidential Film Pitch Series



The Presidential Film Pitch Series is a film activation programme in Ghana aimed at creating a platform for Ghanaian filmmakers with projects within the Ghanaian film ecosystem.



It is also to look out for potential collaborations, sponsorships, investments, sales and advertising opportunities to boost their production.



A total of 100 filmmakers submitted their projects for the Presidential Film Pitch Series.



But out of the 100 projects in the form of documentaries, feature films, short films, series, games, film infrastructure that the National Film Authority (NFA) received from Ghanaian film entrepreneurs, 25 projects were shortlisted after a review.



