Mugeez featured on Davido’s ‘Better Time’ album

Mugeez, a member of Ghanaian music group R2Bees has featured on Davido’s seventeen-track album ‘Better Time’.



Mugeez was featured on the song ‘Mebe’ which is the eleventh track after ‘Tanana’ which features Tiwa Savage.



The album also features Nicki Minaj, Mayorkun, Chris Brown, Yung Thug, CKay, Lil Baby, Nas & Hitboy, Sho Madjorzi, Bella Shmurda, and Sauti Sol.



Davido, described as an ‘Upbeat Voice in a Turbulent Time’ by the New York Times, on his new album focuses on lighthearted topics. But one of his latest songs ‘Fem’ off the album becomes an anthem of resistance.



'Fem', the song that opens Davido’s new album, has become a protest song for Nigerians demonstrating against police brutality.



Davido has built an international career on songs about love and lust that have collectively amassed more than a billion streams.



But the perky song that opens the LP, 'Fem' (Shut Up), has taken on an unexpected role since it appeared in September.



“It was on an entirely different subject,” Davido, 27, said via a shaky video connection from his home in Lagos, with his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, and their 1-year-old son, Ifeanyi, nearby. “What the song is literally saying is to tell somebody that talks too much to shut up.”



The lyrics, mixing English and Yoruba, boast about Davido’s success and taunt those who envy him.



“Before the whole, the matter gets dangerous/You need to make sure you don’t say too much.” Protesters have sung “Fem” in the faces of police and government officials.





