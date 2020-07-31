Entertainment of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Much awaited ‘Already’ video of Shatta Wale, Beyoncé released

play videoShatta Wale and Beyoncé

American R&B singer Beyoncé has released the video of Already, the song on which she featured Ghana’s award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.



The song was released last year as part of ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album.



