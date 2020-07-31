You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 07 31Article 1022404

Much awaited ‘Already’ video of Shatta Wale, Beyoncé released

Shatta Wale and Beyoncé play videoShatta Wale and Beyoncé


American R&B singer Beyoncé has released the video of Already, the song on which she featured Ghana’s award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

The song was released last year as part of ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album.

Find it below:

