Mr Logic tears Riddim Boss into pieces for saying Stonebwoy’s 'Putuu' is trash, cheap

Artiste manager Mr Logic

Entertainment critic and artiste manager, Emmanuel Barnes, well known as Mr Logic, says he disagrees with music producer, Riddim Boss' critical comment on Stonebwoy’s new song ‘Putuu’.



In a recent publication by Zionfelix.net, Riddim Boss labelled the song as trash.



Reacting to his remarks in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM monitored by Zionfelix.net, Mr Logic stated that Riddim Boss does not know much about music.



He stressed that anyone well versed about music will know that the category of the song is accepted internationally.



Mr Logic schooled that there are mumble humming and gibberish songs which every songwriter knows about. He explained that gibberish songs automatically do not make sense but there is a melody attached.



He implored the music producer to learn more about songs before criticizing.



Mr Logic further stated that any pundit who doesn’t know much about songs would condemn Stonebwoy’s ‘Putuu’ but it takes someone creative to do mumble humming and gibberish songs.



The outspoken entertainment critic chided Riddim Boss by stating that being a music producer doesn’t make him a song expert.



Stressing on the technicalities and categories of songwriting, Mr Logic indicated that he doesn’t see anything wrong with the song which has received mixed reactions following its release.



Listen to Mr Logic’s interview with Andy Dosty below.





