Mr. Logic suggests Kennedy Agyapong as Bawumia's running mate

After the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries to elect their flagbearer came to a successful end, there have been public discussions about what happens to the candidates who were not able to emerge as winners and the party’s plans for such individuals.



Talent manager and entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic has asserted that left to him alone, he would advise Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to choose the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong as his running mate.



According to him, Kennedy Agyapong’s experience in politics in the nation cannot be overlooked and it would be beneficial to the party going into the 2024 general elections.



Speaking as a pundit on the United Showbiz programme aired on United Television (UTV) on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr. Logic urged the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to nominate Kennedy Agyapong as his running mate.



“I was going to advise that he [Dr. Bawumia] should get Kennedy Agyapong and nominate him as running mate. I don’t know if he would accept it or not. But if he is willing to support Dr. Bawumia, then he should accept it. Because John Mahama is not an easy candidate to overcome in an election,” Mr. Logic told show host MzGee.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP Primaries and was formally announced as flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls.



The announcement of Dr. Bawumia's victory was made by the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe.



According to the official results, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, which accounted for 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, while the fourth contender got 781 votes.



Party leaders made statements as well as losing aspirants with the major theme centering around the unity of purpose and the need to charge towards the 2024 polls with the view to retaining political power.



