Mr Logic slams Dumelo's call for Akufo-Addo to forgo Independence Day celebration

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entertainment pundit, Mr Logic, has criticized actor-turned-politician John Dumelo for suggesting that President Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo should forgo the Independence Day celebration and rather address the nation.



Speaking on the United Showbiz show on UTV, hosted by MzGee, Mr. Logic argued that John Dumelo's comment was political posturing and lacked any real substance.



According to Mr. Logic, Dumelo's suggestion is hypocritical and would not be made if his party were in power.



“What John Dumelo is saying, will John Dumelo say the same thing if his party came to power? These are some of the things that I don't like when people try to play politics with a certain national significance,” he said.



He questions whether Dumelo would make the same suggestion to a president from his party; however, Mr. Logic sees Dumelo's comment as a cynical attempt to score political points rather than a genuine concern for the nation.



He, furthermore, goes on to state that President Mahama, if he were to become the next president of Ghana, would never suggest boycotting the Independence Day celebration.



“What he said and tagged Nana Addo, I am waiting to see if President John Mahama becomes the next president of Ghana, he will say the same thing to him.



“I am not sure President Mahama will say that he will boycott the 6th of March. He will never do it because he knows the significance of March 6. Forget about the meaning of independence,” he added.





