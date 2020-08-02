Mr. Logic expresses disappointment over ‘fake’ messages to Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Popular Ghanaian artiste manager and entertainment critic, Mr. Logic has expressed his surprise over the number of congratulatory messages Shatta Wale has received after the release of Beyonce’s ‘Already’ music video which features the Ghanaian dancehall artiste.



According to him, those doing this are hypocrites who never supported the work of Shatta Wale and rained insults on him when he started out and was trying to make Ghanaian music ‘blow’ globally.



Speaking on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ with Doctar Cann, Mr. Logic said, “I am disappointed in people congratulating Shatta Wale now on the Beyoncé collaboration. Didn’t they see him at the beginning?”



“Most of these people never supported Shatta Wale in any way. They waved him off on numerous occasions but now want to congratulate him after his collaboration with Beyoncé?” he queried.



He advised the music fraternity and the entire Ghanaian populace to rather support and grow their own artistes from the start and stop trying to associate themselves with artistes after they have made it to the top and achieved global recognition.



Shatta Wale was mocked when prior to the official release of the ‘Already’ video, snippets of the video surfaced online.



Some claimed Beyoncé never came to Ghana to shoot the video with the Dancehall King whilst, some insisted the Beyoncé in the video was a stunt woman.



But all these critics were proved wrong when Beyoncé herself confirmed how delighted she was to have worked with Shatta Wale in Ghana and after the video was officially released.









Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.