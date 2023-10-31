Mr Ibu undergoes 5 successful surgeries

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

The family of ailing veteran Nigerian actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has revealed that no fewer than five surgeries have been successfully carried out on him.



The family made this known via a statement providing an update on the actor’s health status, which was posted on his verified Instagram account on Tuesday.



According to the statement, the actor is currently recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the medical center where he is receiving treatment.



They also revealed that Mr. Ibu will be flown abroad for further treatment once his current health status improves.



The family, however, extends appreciation to all Nigerians who have supported the actor in one way or another during this trying time for them



They also assured that Mr. Ibu will personally acknowledge all the donations he has received so far at the appropriate time.



The statement reads, “We want to thank God and most especially the General public for their support, encouragement, and prayers doing this trying period for our dad.



“We called on Good Nigerians and we are very grateful for the response in every aspect, most especially the donations, it came in very timely and very helpful.



“So far daddy has gone through 5 successful surgeries, and he is still recovering in the ICU. Daddy is immensely grateful and we are thankful to the general public during this phase of our lives. We appreciate all the donations made to this account, and soon as daddy is better he will personally acknowledge all donations respectively!



“We are still counting on all your prayers and unwavering support as we pray he gets stabilized quickly to enable us to fly him abroad for further advanced treatment.. The John Okafor family is grateful to all Nigerians.”



