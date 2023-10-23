Mr Ibu scheduled for two surgeries as condition worsens - Reports

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2023
Source: mynigeria.com
Ailing Nollywood actor, John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu, is reported to be in a critical condition following his 'cry for help' on social media recently,
Renowned TikTok influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as 'VeryDarkMan', made this assertion while providing updates on the current status of the actor.
VeryDarkMan disclosed in the video that Mr. Ibu had been scheduled for two surgeries because some of his body parts had started decaying.
According to VeryDarkMan, the actor had a disease that led to a blood clot in his leg and the disintegration of several body parts.
He, however, suggested that the actor be flown overseas for an intense treatment.
This development has since caused a stir on social media with tons of netizens wishing the actor a quick recovery.
