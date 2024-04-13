Mr. Ibu's burial date announced

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

The family of late Nollywood actor, John Okafor, has announced his burial date.



Before his death, Mr Ibu’s leg was amputated after battling an undisclosed illness a few months ago.



However, the actor’s family said the late actor will be buried in his hometown Amuri, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.



In a statement jointly signed by Ibu’s brother, Elder Sunday Okafor, he said the deceased would be buried like a hero.



“The Okafor family in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West LGA in Enugu State wishes to honour the loving memory of our hero and legend John Ikechukwu Okafor who even in death has left a legacy of love, laughter, and liveliness.



“We would appreciate your esteemed presence as we lay to rest our son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and in-law on the 28th of June 2024.



“Kindly join us as we share the best and last moments with our icon,” the statement stated.



The statement said the burial ceremony would begin on Tuesday, June 25th with a high-profiled novelty match, while on Wednesday, June 26, there would be a session called Mr Ibu’s Night, which would involve candlelight procession and live entertainment.



On June 27, a Christian Wake will be held at his compound in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West while the funeral service will take place on June 28.



The 5-day burial ceremony will be wrapped up on Sunday, 30th June, with a Church Thanksgiving for family members, friends and well-wishers.