Mr Ibu returns home after leg amputation and months in hospital

Nollywood actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has finally returned home after spending months in hospital due to a severe illness that resulted in his leg being amputated.



His colleague, Ken Erics, visited him on Sunday and shared a video on his Instagram page. The video showed Mr Ibu in good spirits, sitting in his living room.



This was the first time the public had seen Mr Ibu on video since he was discharged from the hospital. His family has not yet released any official statement on his health status.



In October 2023, videos surfaced showing Mr Ibu in the hospital where he asked his fans for prayers and financial support. He revealed that he was suffering from a life-threatening condition that required his leg to be amputated.



His family announced the amputation on his Instagram page in November 2023, saying that it was necessary to save his life.



They also said that the illness was not caused by diabetes, but by a chronic blood clot problem in his leg, along with other complications. They added that he could not be flown abroad for further treatment, because the doctors declared him unfit to fly.



Mr Ibu, who is 62 years old, is one of the famous comic actors in Nollywood. He has starred in many movies, such as Mr Ibu in London, 9 Wives, and Keziah.



