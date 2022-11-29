Mr Eazi travels to Qatar to support the Black Stars, goes haywire after their win

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian artiste Mr Eazi has shared a series of videos on his social media handles cheering the Black Stars of Ghana when the team played against their South Korean counterparts in Qatar at the FIFA World Cup 2022.



The artiste, who was present at the stadium and in several interviews called Ghana his 'other home aside from Nigeria' was captured screaming and shouting whenever the Black Stars team scored a goal.



Following the victory of the Black Stars, he celebrated and teased a few Koreans who were close to him.



While celebrating Ghana’s win, the artiste spotted Ghanaian celebrities, Okyeame Quophi and Nana Ama McBrown, who were shocked to see him at the stadium.



With so much joy captured on their faces, they couldn't help but share hugs and talk briefly about Ghana's win.



After saying his ‘Hellos', the ‘Patek’ artiste took heartwarming images with some Ghanaian fans at the stadium.



Mr Eazi joins the tall list of celebrities who travelled to Qatar to support the Black Stars.



It was a win for Ghana on November 28, 2022, when Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus scored the goals for the country.



Black Stars endured early pressure from South Korea who earned five corners in the opening 15 minutes but ultimately played their way into the match by disrupting play with a counter and earning a free kick.























