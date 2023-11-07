Mr Eazi threatens to sue music producer for breach of contract

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Nigerian musician, Mr. Eazi, recently took to social media to voice his frustration over an alleged breach of contract by an unnamed music producer.



According to Mr Eazi, he had paid the producer a sum of $5,000 to create a song that was supposed to be included in his forthcoming album, 'The Evil Genius.'



However, despite the financial transaction, the producer failed to send the critical musical components known as "stems" that are essential for the song's production.



In the music industry, "stems" refer to stereo recordings obtained from the mixes of individual tracks, such as vocals, drums, and bass. The absence of these stems severely hampers the song's development and completion.



In his post on X, Mr Eazi expressed his wish that the $5,000 payment had significantly transformed the producer's life, given the challenges he had faced due to the situation.



However, Mr Eazi hinted that he wouldn’t mind taking legal action to address the matter.



He thus urged the unnamed producer to rectify the situation promptly and fulfill their part of the agreement.



“There is a producer I paid $5000 to produce a song that was meant to be on my album and he never sent the stems lol I hope that 5k changed his life #TheEvilGenius ???? but the day I get bored I will spend 100k to sue ur ass,” he posted.



ID/NOQ







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



