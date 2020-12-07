Entertainment of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Kuulpeeps

Mr Eazi sends his best wishes to Ghanaian voters

Mr Eazin wishes Ghanaian voters well

Ghanaian voters are currently in the process of casting their ballots for President and Members of Parliament in their constituencies.



The election is coming off on the back of a pandemic and two presidents home to get the job once again.



Though the lead to the election has been very calm, the nature of elections makes keeping the peace unpredictable yet very essential.



Mr Eazi, an award-winning musician has urged Ghanaian voters to ensure a peaceful election.



“May God grant every voter, candidate and electoral staff wisdom,” he said.



The election is still ongoing. If you’re a registered voter, visit your polling station to cast your ballot.



Even if your voter ID card is missing, you can still vote.





Wish my Brothers & Sisters in Ghana Peaceful Elections as They Go To The Polls Today. May God Grant Every Voter, Candidate & Electoral Staff Wisdom! Long Live ???????? — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 7, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.