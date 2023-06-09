You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 09Article 1783187

Music of Friday, 9 June 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

Mr Eazi is richer than Davido – Socialite

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mr. Eazi is a popular afrobeat singer Mr. Eazi is a popular afrobeat singer

Nigerian singer, Temitope Adekunle, popularly known as Small Doctor, has stated that despite meeting flamboyant pop star, Davido, he still touts Mr Eazi as “the richest musician” he has ever met.

He said Mr. Eazi is not just rich but wealthy.

He stated this during his appearance as a guest on the latest episode of 'Echoo Room' podcast hosted by Quincy Jonze.

The ‘Omo Better’ crooner said,

“The richest person I have ever met is Mr Eazi. My perception is that he has money. It’s not even just having money, he has resources.

“I have met Davido. I call David ‘Richest’. If he hears ‘Richest’, he knows that it is Small Doctor. David is ‘Richest’ but Eazi is the richest person I have ever met.”

There have been recent conversations about the wealthiest musician in Africa recently as the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and many others have chalked huge successes in recent times.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment