Mr Eazi headlines new season of the Change of Africa Podcast

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: Tim Struthers, Contributor

With 60% of the entire African continent aged below 25, Africa's burgeoning youth population is a force of nature ready to shape the future of the world. This energy, this vibrancy, is not just confined to the streets and markets of Africa's bustling cities, but it's echoing in the digital realm as well.



The latest season of the "Change Africa Podcast" delves deep into the stories of mavericks and outliers who are forging the path for Africa's future. True to its thought-leadership roots, the new season uncovers the decisions, mindsets, and ambitions of these luminaries as they challenge conventional wisdom and establish new standards.



Just as the rhythmic beats of Afrobeats have taken the world by storm, capturing the essence of Africa's soul and spirit, podcasts from the continent are poised to be the next global sensation with their raw, authentic, and unfiltered sound.



Episode one, launched on Thursday, November 2, 2023, features Grammy-award-winning Mr Eazi, who discusses his transition from global superstar to helming his Disney-like enterprise ChopLife, a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate that will amplify African entertainment, other guests include Dr. Mzamo Masito, who describes himself as a teacher, preacher, and healer who is bringing a fresh perspective to marketing at Google. David Hundeyin, one of Nigeria’s most influential journalists, is a beacon of accountability, tirelessly working to restore trust in the nation.



Mr Eazi - Guest: “Taking the little we have and stretching it to its maximum potential is the African spirit. It's about innovating and crafting with our resources to bring about transformative change on the continent. I see this vibrant energy in the Change Africa Podcast which is single-minded in highlighting African change makers.”



Tim Yaw Struthers, Executive Producer, Change Africa Podcast: “The podcast ecosystem in Sub-Saharan Africa is finally garnering attention, with listeners from across the globe discovering the exciting, educational, insightful, and entertaining content being produced on the continent. As we launch season 5 of the Change Africa Podcast, we are delighted to welcome Mr Eazi and our other esteemed guests to share their in-depth and unfiltered stories, which are shaping and driving the new African narrative.”



Isaac Aboah, Change Africa Podcast Host: “Podcasts like the Change Africa Podcast are critical knowledge libraries for the culture. The advancements in AI mean that the gap between speech and text will soon disappear, and the insights shared by our guests will be as valuable as long-form articles or even books but with a wider reach and accessibility. The podcast inspires me as a platform for educating the world about Africa’s innovations, ambitions, and the leaders powering them. “



The Change Africa Podcast is produced by Isaac Aboah and Daniel Merki and executive produced by Tim Yaw Struthers.



Season 5 guest lineup



Mr Eazi - Afrobeat Star, Investor and Entrepreneur



David Hundeyin - Investigative Journalist



Akunna Cook - CEO, Next Narrative Africa



Ameyaw Debrah - Blogger and Media Personality



Caleb Maru - Tech Blogger and Investor



Shadrack Frimpong - Cocoa 360, CEO



Tarek Mouganie - Founder Frontback, Affinity Africa



Mzamo Masito - CMO Google Africa