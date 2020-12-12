Music of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Mr. Dutch out with ‘Keys To My Heart’ - the Afrique remix EP featuring Ghana’s Kidi

Nigerian singer Mr. Dutch

Bright Ukpabi, better known as Mr. Dutch, is a young Afro-Pop musician from Nigeria who burst onto the scene with hits such as 'Antidote', 'Better Soup', and 'Eno Finish' featuring Burna Boy.



The singer has released a five (5) tape called 'Keys to My Heart'. The latter is the first-ever remix of one song featuring four different artists because these songs are designed to meet different music audiences across the continent.



Mr. Dutch draws inspiration from being African and wants the rest of the world to experience this beauty through his music that is why he works with four different African artists to paint the culture of love pictures from different countries.



He believes he is educating strangers on a culture that is deep-rooted in Africa’s sound and it beats with the ebb and flow of everyday life.?



“Keys To My Heart” Remix EP has artists such as Lava Lava, Kidi from Ghana, Teni from Nigeria, and Kly. This is because Mr. Dutch wanted to meet different audiences with the same energy and vibe.



For the Ghanaian market, Mr. Dutch works with Lynx Entertainment and 'Enjoyment' hitmaker Kidi on one of the remixes.



The MasterKraft produced song is a slow jam, the type that grows with you as a music lover and for the Ghanaian music market, Kidi gets his lyrics right as he starts the song with his popular melodious line, “Mmm, Sugar Daddy”.



'Keys To My Heart' by Mr. Dutch featuring Kidi is already getting a lot of radio spins in Ghana and gaining major requests on mainstream urban radio.



Mr. Dutch creates music by understanding the culture of the continent, by doing this, he believes it is very easy to produce meaningful projects that are truly felt by its listeners just like Keys to my heart, Remix EP.



Listen to 'Keys To My Heart'. by Mr. Dutch ft Kidi below:





