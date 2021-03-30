Mr. Drew targets more success after winning breakthrough act award

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: GNA

Fast-rising Afrobeat artiste Mr. Drew says his award as the Breakthrough Act of the Year at this year's 3Music Awards will motivate him to do more hit songs for music-loving fans.



The "Dw3" hit-maker saw off competition from the likes of Kofi Jamar, Kweku Flick, Yaw Tog, Dead Peepol, Gyakie, Camidoh, Larusso, Kobby Salm, and Bosom P Young to win the prestigious award for newbies in the music industry.



In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Mr. Drew congratulated other contenders in the category but was convinced he deserved the award considering his output in the year under review.



"Winning the award is very fulfilling considering the work I did last year and what I am still doing.



"I was confident about winning the award because people had seen my hard work in the industry especially having received compliments from other musicians.



"This award would give me the energy to do more. That is why I'm even going to put out my album in the coming weeks,” he stated.



Mr. Drew said his upcoming album titled "Alpha" would be the most creative piece of his career which Ghanaians would enjoy considering how carefully it has been curated.



This year's 3Music Awards saw sensational act Kidi win Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, EP of the Year Afrobeat/Afropop Song of the Year.



