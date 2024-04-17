Mr Drew sued by event organiser for a no-show

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

An Accra-based events organiser, Jamrok Bar and Event Center, has filed a lawsuit against Ghanaian artist Mr Drew and his DJ, DJ Filter, for failing to perform at a scheduled event despite receiving partial payment.



As reported by Hitz FM, the legal action, initiated by the event centre on April 15, 2024, at the Senchi District Court, seeks the recovery of GHC15,000 paid to Mr Drew and additional compensation for the full expenses of the event, totalling GHC36,511.



The organisers are also demanding GHC200,000 in damages, citing significant harm to their reputation due to the artiste's absence.



"In a suit filed on Monday, April 15, 2024, at the District Court at Senchi in the Asuogyaman District, Jamrok Bar and Event Center has sued Mr Drew and his DJ (DJ Filter) for the recovery of an amount of GHC15,000 they paid to Mr Drew to perform at an event on Easter Monday, which he, Mr Drew failed to honour.



"They are also pleading with the court to order Mr Drew to pay all the money they spent to organise the event, which amounts to GHC36,511. The organisers further claim that Mr Drew's failure to show up for the event severely tarnished their image, and for that, they are demanding GHC200,000 as damages from Mr Drew," the events centre shared on its official Facebook handle.



In addition, the post mentioned that investigations have uncovered a trend where several other event organisers have had similar encounters with Mr. Drew.



