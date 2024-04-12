Mr Drew starts the year with ‘Sneaky’

Music of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, Contributor

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian singer and dancer, Mr Drew, has released his first single of the year titled 'Sneaky.'



‘Sneaky’ is a beautifully composed Afrobeats song with a blend of Amapiano, which narrates the story of someone who has been secretly involved with another person’s partner and is now asking to be more than just a sneaky link. He's hopeful of becoming her main lover soon.



“The song is inspired by true-life events. It’s a blend of experiences from my friends and myself,” Mr Drew shared. “I once dated a lady, thinking I was the main guy, but I was actually her sneaky link. It got to a point where I wanted to upgrade from being a sneaky link to the main guy.”



The song has been generating conversations on social media since the snippet was released and is set to continue as people want to determine if they are the main partners or just sneaky links.



Production credits go to Beatz Vampire, with mixing and mastering by Authentic Mix and Mix Master Garzy. ‘Sneaky’ serves as the electrifying introduction to Mr Drew's highly anticipated upcoming EP, which the singer has been teasing fans with since last year.



“This year, fans should expect more music and dance. The EP is definitely coming, but 'Sneaky' is the first single off the project. Also, I will be dancing more this year, as seen with the official dance video released for 'Sneaky',” Mr Drew added.



Mr Drew recently received four nominations for the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), including “Most Popular Song of the Year,” and now presents us with a single that has the potential to reach even greater heights."



