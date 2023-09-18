Mr Drew narrates 'strange' instance where someone sprayed a substance into his room

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2023

Ghanaian music sensation Mr. Drew has opened up about his experiences with spirituality and spiritual attacks during his career.



During a discussion on spirituality in the entertainment industry on UTV's United Showbiz, Mr. Drew stated that he was aware of supernatural forces in all aspects of life.



“I feel like this is everywhere and not just in the industry. We are in a spiritual place and we are spiritual things that happen as well,” he said.



When asked about his position on prophecies about artistes, especially those predicting misfortune. Mr. Drew stated that he hardly considers such and would rather focus on positive situations.



"As for prophecies, it is up to you if you choose to focus on them, whether you choose to divert your energies to focus on that or to focus on something good. Whatever you pay attention to, that's what you get, so why give your attention to negativity when you can give your attention to the good stuff and then it will attract the good stuff? If you put your energy into something bad, it will come to you," he explained.



Mr Drew narrated an incident where he noticed someone spraying a substance into his hotel room after a performance but ignored the situation.



"I had gone for a show, and after the show, which was at a hotel, I think they saw the room I was in, and I saw someone spraying something through the keyhole of my room. I was confused so I called my team and reported the case. But they were like, I should just forget about it. I didn't bother confronting him and I'm still ok.



“That’s my point, if you focus on the bad things, that's what you attract, if you focus on the good, you attract that as well. I choose to focus my energy on good things because I know that will bring me benefits,’ he narrated.



Drew was part of some industry persons who served as panelists to discuss Prophet Nigel Gaisie's recent prophecy about one Sheriff Black.





