Mr Drew hits back at Kuami Eugene over bullying comments

Ghanaian musician Mr. Drew has hit back at colleague and singer/songwriter, Kuami Eugene over comments made concerning the copyright claim of Mr. Drew’s song “Case”.



Recall that as far back as September, Kuami Eugene had made claims that he had written the song “Case” for Mr. Drew but had not received any royalties or acknowledgment for it. This issue, according to Kuami Eugene prompted him to seek legal counsel to claim his royalties.



Speaking on the recent episode of the Day Show with Berla Mundi on TV3, Kuami Eugene explained his motivations for going after Mr Drew the legal way despite approaching other artistes without the use of lawyers.



According to him, he is older than Mr. Drew, therefore he can “bully” Mr. Drew whereas he has to be respectful to the other artistes who are older than he is.



“They came before me, Mr. Drew might be older than me but I came before him, so I can bully him,” he said.



In a reaction to the comments, Mr Drew took to his X (Formerly Twitter) handle on November 28 to blast Kuami Eugene, labelling him as a “liar”. He questioned if being younger than someone was something to brag about.



“Aside from the fact that he’s a liar, who made him think being younger than someone is a flex? Jon boy,” Mr. Drew posted.



While Kuami Eugene is yet to respond, many hope to see an end to the constant back and forth between the two talented acts.



Check the posts below





Joshua of Keche handled things poorly, and I got hurt with his gestures - @KuamiEugene opens up on his differences with Keche and Mr.Drew. #TheDayShow pic.twitter.com/3PdaUIwXib

Aside from the fact that he’s a liar , who made him think being younger than someone is a flex ? Jon boy ????