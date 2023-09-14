Mr. Drew drops cryptic post amidst Mohbad saga

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the wake of issues emanating from Mohbad’s demise and his alleged unresolved battles with his former record label, Ghanaian artiste, Mr. Drew, has shared a cryptic message on social media.



Mohbad parted ways with Marlian Records in October 2022, accompanied by a statement from his legal team asserting that his exit was a result of some unpaid royalties since 2019 and the constant attacks he received, which were orchestrated by the CEO, Naira Marley.



Consequently, the Nigerian singer was alleged to have consistently escaped a series of death traps plotted by his former record label until his demise.



Following the shocking news of his death, posts from his colleagues alleging that he had constantly faced death threats have also gone viral, thereby skyrocketing the speculations that his former record label had a hand in his death.



Also, a couple of videos in which Mohbad was spotted screaming for help and alerting the public on the intensity of death threats from his former record label ignited the ongoing conversation.



That’s not all, an old video of the Nigerian singer surfaced online where he blamed his former record label for blocking access to his income by preventing show promoters from picking him for ‘gigs’.



However, in the midst of the ongoing controversy and the alleged plot which was said to have resulted in Mohbad’s death, Mr. Drew has spoken.



The former Highly spiritual label signee who has also been involved in a series of back-and-forth with his former CEO, Kaywa said, the music field is getting scarier for ‘Record label artistes’ each passing day.



“We started this because we wanted to chase our passion dreams .. but it’s becoming more and more scary every day.. it’s turned into negativity and despair.. May God grant us light and peace,” he wrote as a caption to excerpts of his new song.



Check out the post below:









“dem say hustle o hustle for the paper???? “

“Small boy Dey hustle then somebody want to hurt am” https://t.co/fw2piKw80u pic.twitter.com/alGPO5kUoZ — Mr Drew (@mrdrewofficial) September 14, 2023

EB/NOQ