Mr Drew concludes Seleey concert 2022 in epic style

Music of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: Francis Amissah

The second iteration of Mr. Drew’s concert came to a successful close over the weekend, more immense than the first.



Striking is the word! Mr Drew’s just-ended Seleey concert 2022 was nothing short of epic, top to bottom. It was a long, fun-packed night that saw the Highly Spiritual Music artist bring the explosive ambiance at his open-air venue to a memorable close, following an unreal list of performers, stunning team-ups, and a row of outstanding performances from the man of the hour himself.



On Saturday night (November 26), Mallam was on fire the entire time, and for a good reason. There was no dull moment; the ambiance at its Kokroko Station was explosive, buzzing with the voices of the thousands that were present to sing along with the town’s hottest export yet, Mr. Drew and the exclusive lineup of artists tipped to show up on the dazzling stage with him: Medikal, Kuami Eugene, Sista Afia, KiDi, Fameye, and Empress Gifty, among others and what an experience it was.



In addition to performing some of his biggest hits - ‘Dayana’, ‘Mood’, ‘S3k3’ and the much-recent ‘2 Shots’ - for fans, Mr. Drew had an even bigger surprise brewing unbeknownst to the crowd. He soon upped the intensity of their roars by unveiling a trio of appearances that saw Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale take to the stage with him to immortalize the already feature-packed night.



Sharing his thoughts on what he achieved two nights ago, the vocal powerhouse said: “Big shoutouts to my co-stars - you already know how we do - for coming through to shakeup Mallam with me last Saturday. The turnout was crazy! I’m glad I could give fans another amazing time ahead of December’s festivities for the second time in two years. We’re certainly doing this again: SELEEY to the whole wiase”.



The event was done in partnership with DEEPLIVE AFRICA CONCEPT and Highly Spiritual Music (Mr Drew’s label).



With the eventful night now immortalized in the minds and hearts of fans, next year couldn't come any sooner for some.
















