Mr. Drew cites splits from old management, hints at unveiling new

Mr. Drew has revealed that he has parted ways with his manager Philip Nelson, alias Jeezy.



He also said it was necessitated by the quest for "progress" and "growth".



Speaking on Ameyaw TV, the 'Mood' singer said it was an amicable parting which happen earlier in the year.



“I think that we both agreed that we needed to move our separate ways plus they were working for me so it wasn’t really, there wasn’t any issue, I was like okay we have reached this point, I feel like I need to move on.



“Everybody is looking for progress, growth and so if you feel like you need to go for growth at a certain level, go for it, don’t let anything hold you down”, he said while revealing that their parting was amicable," Mr Drew said.



On February 2, 2023, ghanamusic.com reported that during a 3Music Culture Daily interview, Jeezy spoke on the split saying that: “Mr Drew feels like he is the boss now and so I felt like you [he] don’t need a manager.”



According to the Highly Spiritual signee Mr Drew, born Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, someone has already taken up Jeezy's post.



“I have a new management now but I haven’t outdoored yet, in due time, we will do that,” he indicated.



The latest from the singer-songwriter and dancer is titled Tomorrow.