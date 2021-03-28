You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 28Article 1217557

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Nelson Philip

Mr Drew and KiDi the next Silk Sonic for Ghana?

Singers Mr Drew and KiDi play videoSingers Mr Drew and KiDi

Could Mr. Drew and KiDi be the next Silk Sonic for Ghana?

The Two Iconic Ghanaian musicians gave such a big duo performance at the 3Music Awards On March 27, 2021, at the Grand Arena.

Mr Drew bagged the most-talked-about category of the night ‘Breakthrough Act of the year’ with Kidi taking home the Artiste of the Year award.

The 2 performed a Tribute to The legendary Osibisa band and the whole country and music lovers are still in shock with the showmanship they exhibited on stage.

Would these 2 vocalists bless Ghanaian fans with a song like how Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak? Their Grammy performance was as awesome as that of Mr. Drew and KiDi.

Watch performance below

