Mr. Bonez grabs nomination for Best Male Entertainment TV Show Host at 2023 RTP Awards

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: Ebenezer Quist, Contributor

Renowned Media Personality, Entertainment and Arts Consultant, Brand Strategist and Talent Manager, Nana Osei-Kesse , known famously as Mr. Bonez has bagged a nomination at the 2023 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards in the Best Male Entertainment TV Show Host category.



Mr. Bonez hosts 'Music Plus' on Kessben TV, an entertainment show that is watched and loved by many for its top-notch creative content and insightful panel discussions.



The 'Music Plus' show airs on Kessben TV, every Monday & Wednesday, 5pm and on Fridays at 4 pm.



Mr. Bonez, whose career in the media space spans more than 15 years, started as a radio disc jockey and host at Parrot FM when he was a student at Sunyani Technical University.



His unique style of presentation, great interviewing skills and deep knowledge in Africa's entertainment industry have always made him a delight to watch by his audience over the years.



Aside from his media duties, Mr. Bonez works as a part-time lecturer at Kessben University College in Kumasi.



The On-Air-Personality also works as a music executive and has worked with a lot of notable names in Ghana's music industry for many years.



At this year's RTP Awards, Mr. BONEZ has been nominated in the same category with Giovani Caleb (TV3), Abeiku Aggrey Santana (UTV), Prudent Caiquo (DGN TV), Ken Addo (TV3), Jay Foley (3Music TV), Akrobeto (UTV) and Papa Kumasi (Royal TV).



The 2023 RTP Awards will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Wednesday, 27 December 2023.