Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Movie producers threaten demonstration over Film Village relocation

File: The site for the Film village at Kunsu was a gift from husband of actress Mercy Asiedu

Some members of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) in Kumasi have threatened to embark on series of demonstrations against President Nana Akufo-Addo administration over the relocation of the Film Village.



They plan to welcome Minister of Creative Arts, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, to Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi on Friday, September 18, 2020, with a massive demonstration.



The construction of the controversial film village has been relocated from Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South District to Sekyere in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region.



FIPAG members who are agitating against the relocation of the film village from Kunsu to Sekyere are Isaac Ofori Brempong (K. Obuorba Production), Mawuli Ekpe Peter (National FIPAG PRO), Nana Yaw Kusi (Nayak Films), Richard Sarkodie (Osoode Ventures), Joseph Serebour (Peace Films Production), Emmanuel Sarpong (Sards Multimedia Production), Abu Habib Banda (A.H Banda Film Production) and host of others.



It would be recalled that scores of actors and actresses from the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, 24 July 2019 petitioned Parliament to ensure that a Film Village is built in Kumasi, the hub of Ghanaian movies (Kumawood) rather the Kyebi, Eastern Region.



But PRO of Film Producers Association of Ghana Mawuli Ekpe Peter expressing their grievances to Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo said FIPAG members will not allow the government to relocate the construction of film village from Kunsu to Sekyere.



According to him “After several consultations between FIPAG members and Creative Arts Minister, we were assured that the government will build the film village at Kunsu.”



“The Chief of Kunsu Nana Agyemang Badu Dua I offered 300 acres of land to government and FIPAG for the construction of film village. All FIPAG members including actors and actresses know the government will construct a film village in Kunsu, not Sekyere” Peter.



He explained that “We had a meeting with Creative Arts Minister Hon Barbara Oteng Gyasi recently and she informed us that the construction of film village has been relocated from Kunsu to Sekyere.”



“We are not happy with the government’s decision to relocate the construction of a film village from Kunsu to Sekyere. Apart from Kunsu, we are not going to allow the government to construct the film village in any part of Ghana. We are the industry players and we know where the film village will be good for us. The government should listen to our concerns to make the construction of a film village useful.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.