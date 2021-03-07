Entertainment of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Movie premiere ban: ‘I cautioned Kobi Rana but he didn’t listen’ – Moesha Buduong

play videoMoesha Boudong is an actress and a social media influencer

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer, Moesha Buduong has disclosed that prior to Kobi Rana's 'Freedom and Justice' movie premiere, she advised him that the timing wasn’t right for such a move.



The actress who featured in that particular movie said she was skeptical about Kobi’s intentions due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the country at that time.



Kobi Rana’s movie which was scheduled to premiere in December 2020 at several auditoriums across the country was banned from showing after 2,154 tickets were sold in advance.



The Ghana Tourism Authority who enforced the directive gave their reasons for the ban as implementing government's order for cinemas to remain closed as part of the COVID-19 safety protocols.



But in a recent interview with Elsie Lamar on GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment, Moesha said:



“Before the premiere, I asked him whether this is a right move or not, because we are in a pandemic season and with that, how are we going to get people to watch? He said we will still observe the necessary protocols but I insisted. This was something that he had planned plus he already paid us,”



She however revealed that plans are underway to launch the movie via digital platforms.



“We are going to be launching it online, via digital platforms... It’s just crazy,” she stated.



