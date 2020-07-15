Movies of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Movie industry not suffering – FIPAG President

Film Producers Association of Ghana

The President of Film Producers Association of Ghana, James Aboagye, has debunked the assertion that the movie industry in Ghana is suffering.



Most Ghanaians, entertainment pundits, actors and movie lovers have accepted the fact that the Ghana movie industry is suffering slowly due to low patronage in sales of films.



But Mr Aboagye thinks otherwise.



While speaking on Accra-based Onua FM’s entertainment talk show Anigye Mmre hosted by Christian Agyei Frimpong, Mr Aboagye said it is wrong for people to think or say the movie industry is suffering.



According to him, it is self-inflicted on the part of film producers as technology keeps changing.



So, they could have changed their way as well, he argues.



He stated: “The film industry is still vibrant and has not collapsed as some people wants us to think.”



Mr Aboagye added: “Once people keep watching Ghanaian movies on TV, if anyone says the industry has collapsed, I find it difficult to believe because we refused to move with time and technology.



“Now the whole world is going online and we need to go as well.”

