Movie industry not a place for homosexuality - Kanayo O. Kanayo

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has underscored the importance of nurturing creativity and talent development within the African movie industry.



He expressed concern that the industry has sometimes been used as a platform for promoting unrelated activities such as Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), corporate sex work, and homosexuality.



In a recent interview on Afia TV, the veteran actor highlighted that Nollywood should primarily serve as a fertile ground for cultivating talent, rather than a place for amateurs or individuals pursuing activities unrelated to acting.



He stressed the importance of individuals having a genuine passion and calling for acting when entering the industry.



Kanayo O. Kanayo emphasized that Nollywood should not become a space for endeavors like BBL, runs (sex work), or promoting homosexuality.



Instead, it should remain dedicated to fostering creativity and acting talent.



He discouraged people from entering the industry solely for financial gains or to promote unrelated interests.



“Nollywood should not be a ground for BBL; bum bum enlargement. Nollywood should not be a ground for people doing runs. Nollywood should not be a ground where people’s dollars are stolen in hotels. All these Nollywood girls, it is not a ground for gay or lesbianism,” he said.



He also noted that while everyone is welcome in the industry, individuals should assess whether they have a true calling for acting. Kanayo O. Kanayo encouraged aspiring actors to recognize that acting requires dedication and education.



“It is a ground for creativity. Nollywood is not a ground for learning how to act. Many people come to Nollywood to learn how to act. You are supposed to come to the industry to better and hone your talent. Many girls after hearing Genevieve [Nnaji] is a millionaire, Omatola is a billionaire, would go and borrow wigs and come deceiving themselves,” he noted.



He discouraged the practice of joining the industry as a result of personal or financial challenges, emphasizing the importance of genuine passion and commitment to the craft.



“It doesn’t really matter if you studied medicine and you want to act. But for goodness sake, don’t come to it because you are struggling; your business stopped booming. Because most people, once their businesses crumble, they join acting. No na. For you to be a medical doctor, you need to have put in seven years. I put in six years to become a lawyer. So, why do you think you would just come and say you want to act?” he quizzed.



Kanayo O. Kanayo further highlighted the negative impact of Instagram stars who exploit the industry for short-term gains, often contributing to a negative reputation.



He cautioned against such practices and encouraged a focus on preserving the industry's artistic integrity and creativity.



“People are bragging about the industry because some want to sell sex, some want to sell their body, some want to do this and so on. And it’s not healthy for the industry. But everyone is welcome. But Instagram Stars are the ones who are giving the industry a bad name. And I don’t want anybody to join them because they’ve a little time and they’ll fade out,” he stated.



