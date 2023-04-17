Mount Horeb set to host 30th anniversary launch

Entertainment of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

All is set for the Mount Horeb Prayer Center 30th anniversary launch scheduled for April 23 at the Holy Ghost Temple – Mount Horeb Victorious Church, Teshie, Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, chairman of the anniversary committee has said.



He said plans are far advanced for the launch of a befitting 30th milestone ceremony under the distinguished leadership of founder, prophet Paul Kweku Nii Oka, who has blessed many with healing, restoration, comfort, relief and hope.



And as part of activities lined up for the launch, renowned preacher Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh will deliver a speech and join host Prophet Nii Okai to unveil the 30th-anniversary logo and cloth.



On the bill are wonderful and inspiring Ghanaian gospel artists such as Selina Boateng, Willie & Mike, Joyce Blessing and Patience Nyarko, who are poised to thrill the masses with spirit-filled songs.



Through the Holy Spirit’s directions, Prophet Paul Kweku Nii Okai settled at a remote part of Mamfe Akwapim in the Eastern Region of the Republic of Ghana on June 23, 1993 (from Okanta in the Eastern Region aforesaid) and established a Prayer Centre called, Mount Horeb Prayer Center where believers and non-believers in the Christian Faith gather and worship God for their Salvation and Breakthroughs.



However, three years after the establishment of the Prayer Centre at Mamfe, God directed the prophet to start a church and attach it to the center which has now over 30 branches in Ghana, The UK and Italy.



The church is what is known as the Mount Horeb Victorious Church.



The Mount Horeb Victorious Church International (MHVCI) was founded by Prophet Paul Kweku Nii Okai on December 26, 1996, at Teshie – Ghana, as a Pentecostal church.



From a humble opening, the Teshie branch started with about 250 persons in its maiden gathering, the church has now grown into a multifaceted Christian ministry which is touching lives and nations with the power and gospel of Jesus Christ.Mount Horeb Victorious Church International is a leader in healing, deliverance and human development in a holistic way.



This is expressed in its teachings, healing and deliverance services, its philanthropic works, the upbringing of leaders in all aspects of life including pastoral ministry, business, education and mental health. In tandem with that, the church has established the Mount Horeb Bible College, a committee for philanthropic works, Sanatorium for the sick, and mentally challenged persons among many others to facilitate the growth of human potential and concurrently carry out the initiatives of the church which seeks to give opportunities to people to discover, develop and deploy their God-given talents.



Mount Horeb is clear on its mandate; to equip the individual to live a fulfilling life on earth, win more souls for Christ and contribute to society’s development.



To the praise of God, Mount Horeb Victorious Church International remains an inspiration for the world with over 29 branches in Ghana and abroad.