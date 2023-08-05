Most people that come around are leeches - Michy

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Ghanaian Socialite and musician, Michy has spoken about how she dealt with loneliness and depression over time.



Speaking on E-Forum with Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV, the ‘Hustle’ hitmaker stated that she had reached her breaking point but has found ways to deal with it.



“I don’t think I've ever been through a very depressing moment to push me to that breaking point, yeah I’ve reached my breaking point but there are ways, you can write on a piece of paper, you can write on a piece of paper and burn it, you can go to the beach, the ocean is a big part of my therapy.”



She added that most celebrities are lonely because they can't trust others, and as such are left with no one to rely on.



“You have to be very mindful of the company you keep because most of the time, the people that come around most times or more times are leeches. So with you being cautious of who to invite and not being sure of who has your business or you at heart makes you end up a lonely person, but you're being cautious. You can barely tell who's good and who's bad, who's coming for your good, who's coming for your bad.”



She added that she has learnt how to be alone and values her time to avoid controversies.



“I know how to be alone. I actually enjoy my lonely time. I don't crave attention in the comfort of my home. So I do have a lot of alone time. But it's not lonely in a bad way. Just enjoying the peace and quiet. I think I'm an introvert, I've learned how to be cautious in my own time,” she added.











ID/DA



