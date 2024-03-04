Most pastors use our weakness to heal us - Kobby Kyei

Entertainment of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: GNA

In a recent episode of the Mastering Your Mindset series on Konnected Minds, hosted by Derrick Abaitey, one of Ghana's prominent bloggers and publicists Kobby Kyei delved into the profound capabilities of the human mind.



Kobby Kyei's insights shed light on a fascinating aspect of human psychology, particularly concerning the influence of belief and suggestion on our wellbeing



During the discussion, Kobby Kyei highlighted a common relatable phenomenon observed within the religious contexts, where some pastors employ what he referred to as a "trick" to facilitate healing.



He illustrated this point by referencing instances where congregants are given prophecies to drink water during healing services, accompanied by a directive to "add faith" for the promised healing to manifest.



According to Kobby Kyei, by instilling a sense of faith and belief in the congregants, pastors effectively harness the mind's potential to catalyze healing processes within their bodies.



The Konnected Minds podcast is known for its commitment to providing valuable and insightful content to its audience.



The show continues to foster deep and meaningful conversations around topics such as mental health, entertainment, counselling etc.



Through platforms like Konnected Minds, people are afforded the opportunity to explore diverse perspectives and gain a much deeper understanding of the human experience.



Watch Kobby Kyei's Episode from below



