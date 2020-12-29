Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Most parents see dancing as a ‘senseless’ career in life – Dancegod Lloyd

Dancegod Lloyd is a professional dancer

Professional dancer, Dancegod Lloyd born Laud Anor Konadu, has said that most parents prevent their kids who have talent in dancing to do so because they don’t see it as a ‘sensible’ career to choose in life.



“I want to say that with some parents they wish their kids will learn to get a good-paying job in the future because of the condition they find themselves. But talent is very important in life and it can also help to bring some money home to help resolve the family situation.”



Dancegod Lloyd disclosed to Amansan Krakye on Kastle Drive that most kids become depressed when they are not allowed to exhibit their God-given talents by parents who are scared about the career path in dancing.



“I’m pleading with the parents and they should stay with their children. Most of the kids become depressed when they are prevented from exhibiting their talents. I have had several calls from youngsters who want to dance but their parents are resisting them from doing so,” he stated.



He added “Most of the parents are just scared but as for me I went all out and that made my parents accept me as such. The young ones coming cannot also take such a risk so I’m begging the parents out there to support their kids.”



Dancegod Lloyd who was featured in Beyoncé’s King Already music video said talent like dancing can also help to put food on the table.



“If a nobody like me who hails from a small town and today I can be this great then your kids can be greater than me through dancing. So they have to stay prayerful and support the kids no matter what and that’s the little advice that I have for the parents."



“The kids should also take their studies seriously and they should take their talents also seriously and stay away from social vices,” Dancegod Lloyd told the host.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.