Most of the youth in Ghana are jobless because of their character - Diana Asamoah

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has blamed the mass nature of unemployment in the country on the character of the youth that has denied them the opportunity.



According to her, there are a lot of jobs that the youth in the country can enroll in but due to their character and certain behaviors, they don’t get the chance to be employed.



The gospel musician noted that recent happenings where some people exhibit bad character when they are giving the help they need has discouraged other people from assisting others.



Speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Diana Asamoah indicated that there is no hardship in Ghana and blamed the youth for the mass unemployment rate.



“When I hear people complaining that there is no job, almost 90% of them [youth] have jobs they can do but because of their character, they can’t. I will say it again that most Ghanaians are unemployed because of their character. This is a fact," she said.



She continued: "It is not true [that there is hardship in Ghana]. There are some people it should not be difficult for them. As you are working here, if not for your honesty and good work, you could have been sacked by now.



"Let's look at the youth of today, the guy called John who was jobless and somebody took him to her house and fed him. What wrong did she do when he stabbed the woman to death? Because of this people are unwilling to help others,” said Diana Asamoah.



The dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy have inflicted hardship on the people with most of the youth grappling with the high rate of unemployment in the country.



It remains to be seen the measures the government would put in place to solve the high rate of unemployment going forward.



