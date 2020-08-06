Entertainment of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Nsemwoha

Most entertainment journalists in Ghana are stupid – Asem fires again

Rapper Asem

Asem has aimed his gun at media personalities in Ghana in his latest rants on social media. Sharing his opinion on media personalities via his twitter handle, Asem revealed that, there are only a handful of professional journalists in Ghana.



This was in respect to the ongoing discussion around the interview Serwaa Amihere had in the morning with Ghana’s information minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



Many Ghanaians felt that Serwaa did not prepare well before hosting the information’s minister and her lack of preparedness was exposed by the experienced media personality.



Asem in his tweet, tried to explain to Ghanaians the kind of media personalities that flood the airwaves. He explained that, the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah are not journalists but presenters.



He underscored the lack of professionalism in the media space whiles arguing that the entertainment journalists are worst off.



He tweeted: “Most in that town confuse tv presenters / news anchors with journalists.I can count on my fingers the number of good ethical professional journalists in that town few.The entertainment aspect de3 most of dem dema head die.Nana Aba is a tv presenter,Kojo Oppong is a pro. ASEM





