Most corporations do not understand the value of sponsoring gospel events - Kofi Donkor

Entertainment of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Artiste manager, Kofi Donkor, has claimed that many corporations in Ghana do not really understand how sponsoring gospel events can be good for business.



He thinks that even when gospel artistes present good proposals, companies don't see the business potential in supporting these events.



Speaking on Graphic Showbiz’s X Dialouge on November 23, Kofi Donkor expressed frustrations at the difficulty in getting companies to sponsor gospel events despite meeting all the requirements and creating good proposals.



"From where I sit, year in year out, we go through difficulty getting sponsorship. Corporate Ghana does not understand the entertainment industry. You can go with all the numbers and everything to back, and they are just reluctant to sponsor," he said.



"Almost every weekend, there's one huge gospel concert or the other. It is just that corporate Ghana is yet to understand gospel events and showbiz, and that's why we keep having these sponsorship issues," he said.



Kofi Donkor also pointed out that there's a difference in how secular and gospel artistes are treated by sponsors. He mentioned that secular artists often get a lot of financial support, while gospel artistes get less money and face more reluctance from sponsors.



"You go with your counterpart secular artistes, and they get hundreds of thousands of cedis, and you're given 12,000 Cedis, thinking they have given you a fortune," he added.



This has led to a debate about whether corporate sponsors should be more supportive of gospel music or if they are just making business decisions based on what they think will benefit their brands the most.



