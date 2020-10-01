Entertainment of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Most award schemes in Ghana are not credible - Edem

Rapper, Edem

Ghanaian recording artist and entertainer Edem has that disclosed most award schemes in the country are not credible.



According to Ayibe Edem in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom PLus 101.9fm, he revealed that most award schemes do not reward talents and that has made most of them lose their credibility.



“There a lot of award schemes in the country because most of them are not trustworthy,” he said.



He again added that most award schemes do not reward people with talents.



He again mentioned that critical checks must be done before award schemes are allowed to operate in Ghana.





