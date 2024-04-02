'Most artistes regard visa acquisition as a means of breakthrough' – Mr Logic

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Mr Logic, an artiste manager, has raised concerns about the growing number of artistes leaving Ghana once they achieve success.



According to him, after several years of investing and nurturing these artistes, they abandon their managers when they finally gain their feet in the industry.



In a conversation with Blakk Rasta, Mr Logic said once they gain some little exposure from working with their managers, these individuals finally 'grow horns' and leave them.



Buttressing his point, he recalled an instance where a particular artiste he once managed left him after securing a visa to the United Kingdom.



He made these statements in high hopes that his new artiste wouldn't put him through a similar situation.



"As for our people from here, you put in the work for them, and they don't appreciate it. Those who are across borders appreciate the work music executives put in. I'm fully confident that Mo will not let me down.



"She does not need a visa to America and says since I'm going to America, I will not work with you. The last artiste I worked with got a UK visa and decided not to work with me. A lot of them see getting a visa as a breakthrough," he said.