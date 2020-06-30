Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Most artiste managers here in Ghana are just errand boys – Rex Omar

Highlife legend Rex Omar has waded into the artiste managers conversation between Stonebwoy and Bulldog that is gradually making waves.



Rex Omar on social media precisely Facebook penned down his opinions on the subject matter stating that most of the artiste managers here in Ghana are just errand boys, adding that only a few are managing their artistes.



He believes any manager who cannot generate at least 60% to the revenue stream in line with their business plan if any is not worth his time as an artiste manager.



Rex Omar’s criteria and definition of artiste managers should be that they must be people with clout and connections in both the local and international music industry.



His observations come at the back of Stonebwoy’s comments on UTV that artiste managers need to provide certificates for their trade.



Rex Omar sharing his thoughts wrote;



” Most artiste managers here in GH are just errand boys, only very few are managing their artistes. Any manager who cannot generate at least 60% to your revenue stream in line with your business plan if any is not worth your time as an artist.



Real artiste managers get the business done based on a strategic plan, ie getting booking agents, publishing deals, recording deals, endorsement deals, developing the said talents, financial management deals etc.



They must be people with clout and connections in both the local and international music industry and we don’t have many of such in this country, unfortunately.”



