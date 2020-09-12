Entertainment of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Most artiste in Ghana want to win a Grammy or BET to feel relevant - Guru

Ghanaian Rapper, Guru

Ghanaian Rapper, Guru has alleged that most artiste in Ghana are eager to win a BET or Grammy before they feel they’ve received an award.



In a recent interview on Happy 98.9 FM with DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive show, Guru who feels unappreciated for his hard work over the years said, “It’ll be like a curse for those you think you’re honouring when the right people are not awarded. You’re rather killing their honour and ego. We will all move from this earth and sadly the next generation will repeat this agenda and there will be no growth”.



Guru went on to say that every award scheme loses its credibility and eventually fades out if it does not recognize people based on their hard work.



“We had the Channel 0 and Quora award schemes but where are they now? One day, even the BET will fade away. It is written nothing will live on forever.



Everyone wants to pick a Grammy now. These award schemes are failing because they had some mistakes and lapses they didn’t work on. The credibility of VGMA keeps dropping every day.” he stated.



Guru went ahead to advise award organizers to make sure they give it to only hard working people in the music industry.



“We destroy the creativity of musicians and leave them depressed by not recognizing their work. We may think we are rewarding the young ones to encourage them more but we’re just causing a cycle of pain.” he reiterated.



Meanwhile Guru was nominated for Hiplife song of the year at the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards but sadly lost the award to the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker, Medikal.

