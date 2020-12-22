Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Most actors didn't campaign for me to become MP in 2016 - Michael Afranie

play videoGhanaian actor, Michael Afranie

Ghanaian actor, Michael Afranie, has chastised most of his colleagues as hypocrites in a recent interview.



He told ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut’ Show that most actors in the country are hypocrites.



The popular actor recounted how they neglected him when he decided to vie a position as a Member of Parliament.



Michael Afranie bemoaned none of his colleagues campaigned for him when he wanted to be an MP during the 2016 general elections as an independent candidate.



When asked if he called any of them to help him, Michael said he doesn’t need to call them before they join or campaign for him.



He added that they would have been all over him if there was something for them ‘chop’. According to him, these same people would have asked for help if he succeeded.



Despite the lack of support from the people in the industry, Michael Afranie revealed the constituents of Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region called on him to contest again.



Watch the full interview below





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.