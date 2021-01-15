Entertainment of Friday, 15 January 2021

Most Ghanaian prophets love naughty women – Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Ghanaian counsellor, Charlotte Oduro has revealed that most Ghanaian prophets are very naughty in bed and love naughty women.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, she said most pastors are very naughty in bed and they also prefer women who can match their naughtiness when it comes to the bedroom.



According to her, though she is a counsellor and reverend, she is naughty in bed and her husband appreciates it so much.



“Most of the pastors in Ghana are naughty and they love naughty women too. Marriage without naughtiness as useless as gari mixed with sand.” She said.



