Most Ghanaian celebs are in the pockets of politicians - Kwaw Kese reveals

Rapper Kwaw Kese has chided his colleague celebrities for their inability to advocate for change in the lives of Ghanaians.



According to him, most of his colleagues are in the pockets of politicians hence although they are aware of the ills going on in society, they cannot complain.



Kwaw Kese made this known in a video he shared on his social media pages.



He noted that all these celebrities use their social media for is to show off and make unnecessary noise which does not change anything in Ghana.



“Some of our musicians and so-called celebrities, if something is going wrong, they will never talk about it. You known why? The Politicians are feeding them so they do not have a say. They can’t say anything. They just come on social media to make noise.”



Kwaw Kese has for the past few days been on political issues in the country calling on the sitting President to debate the leader of the largest opposition party, NDC, John Dramani Mahama.

