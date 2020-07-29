Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Most Ghanaian artists are now copying my ‘African style’ – Wiyaala

play videoWiyaala in an interview with GhanaWebTV

Ghanaian female singer Wiyaala has established that she has influenced a lot of musicians in the country to add a touch of Africanness to their style.



She said, unlike before people have acquired some level of awakening and are gradually copying her style of music.



The ‘Lioness of Africa’ stated in an interview with GhanaWeb that most Ghanaian musicians are now singing in their local dialects.



“All Ghanaian artists are now moving into the African zone. I have influenced people. A lot of artists who didn’t even bother about their culture are now coming out to boast of their hometown. They are now singing in their local dialects. They are now trying to add that identity but I started mine long time ago. Some of us have really impacted these artists,” she stated



Wiyaala however debunked claims that her music is not popular.



“Anybody who says I’m not popular is just trying to downplay me which people always try to do. Someone once told me I have to win an award before I can be validated and I told the person to keep dreaming,” she added.



