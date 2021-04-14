Most Ghanaian DJs, presenters are lazy; they hardly do research - Gyedu Blay Ambolley

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Veteran songwriter, composer and singer, Gyedu-Blay Ambuley has said that western style of music is overtaking the HighLife genre because a lot of DJs and presenters in the country are lazy .



The “Simgwa” king further said many Ghanaian presenters have no regard for research which is very key in their field of work.



Highlife is one of the oldest and most popular music genres in the world that originated in the 19th century during Ghana’s history as a colony of the British Empire. It uses the melodic and main rhythmic structures of traditional Akan music, but is played with Western instruments. Highlife music is characterized by jazzy horns and multiple guitars which lead the band. Recently it has acquired an uptempo, synth-driven sound.



This style of music which is known internationally as Ghana’s identity has been facing strong competition from many western genres of music off late and Gyedu-Blay Ambuley, one of the country’s music icon blames DJs and presenters because he believes they do not do enough research to know why they should promote it instead of western music styles.



Speaking in an interview with Roman Fada on Atinka FM’s ‘Tete Nwom’ show last Saturday, the brain behind many monster hit songs said that, the fight to have Highlife dominate again will be in vain if DJs and presenters who determine what listeners consume do not put in much effort in learning about the HighLife genre.



According to him, many of these young DJs and presenters have little knowledge and information about the typical Ghanaian music, how far it has come and why they should not choose other genres over their own.



He, therefore, challenged Ghanaian DJs, presenters and all music promoters in the country to sit up and do more research to get relevant information to help maintain and build on the HighLife legacy.