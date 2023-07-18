More photos of the Instagram model who was killed by her 'rich boyfriend' emerge

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the wake of the discussions online, following the death of Austa XXO, an Instagram model who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, let’s take a look at some of her photos.



A look at the deceased’s Instagram feed, showcases pictures of her slim banging ‘picture perfect’ body, living the best life.



From rocking the best designer fits to flying in private jets to ‘vacationing’ on islands, she shared her best moments with her followers.



Some of her posts also captured lovey-dovey moments with her boyfriend.



Details of how Austa XO died



Austa’s lifeless body was found in her boyfriend’s apartment with some of her body parts, including her eyes, breasts, and vagina, missing.



Although her boyfriend has confessed to killing her, he denied taking out her organs.



Her boyfriend, Killerboi, who is currently in hiding, has since been giving details of what led to his actions, in what appears to be a remorseful state.



Killerboi confessed that he stabbed Austa, as a result of a misunderstanding from one of their many ‘toxic fights’.



